Analyzing eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN)

Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN – Get Rating) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Hayden Hall shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hayden Hall and eGain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eGain $91.95 million 2.60 -$2.44 million ($0.06) -124.81

Analyst Ratings

Hayden Hall has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eGain.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hayden Hall and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayden Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

eGain has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.81%.

Profitability

This table compares Hayden Hall and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A eGain -2.11% -3.44% -1.67%

Summary

eGain beats Hayden Hall on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hayden Hall

Hayden Hall, Inc. develops communications software solutions. It offers convergent network mediation, OSS integration, network management, and electronic bonding solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

