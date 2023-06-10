GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) vs. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Head-To-Head Analysis

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 122.2%. Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A Houlihan Lokey 1 2 1 0 2.00

Houlihan Lokey has a consensus target price of $88.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.88%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey 14.88% 20.96% 11.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Houlihan Lokey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $440.52 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey $1.81 billion 3.45 $254.22 million $3.90 23.54

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering. The Financial Restructuring segment provides advice to debtors, Creditors and parties-in-interest in connection with recapitalization or deleveraging transactions. The Financial Valuation and Advisory Services segment provides valuation of various assets including companies, illiquid debt and equity Securities and intellectual property. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

