Reviewing Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) & Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Rating) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -3.63% -52.39% -3.28% Chimera Investment -25.38% 9.79% 1.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selectis Health and Chimera Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $29.29 million 0.50 -$2.25 million ($0.56) -8.48 Chimera Investment -$92.66 million -13.01 -$513.07 million ($1.13) -4.60

Volatility and Risk

Selectis Health has higher revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimera Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Selectis Health has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Chimera Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Selectis Health and Chimera Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Chimera Investment 1 1 1 0 2.00

Chimera Investment has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 37.95%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Summary

Chimera Investment beats Selectis Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of healthcare real estate and provides financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the Real Estate Services and Healthcare Services segments. The company was founded on June 8, 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

