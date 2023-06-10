Comparing Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and NerdWallet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $263.87 million 3.46 -$110.71 million ($0.26) -19.46 NerdWallet $538.90 million 1.43 -$10.20 million $0.01 1,007.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NerdWallet has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NerdWallet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.5% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -19.15% N/A -4.09% NerdWallet 0.35% -1.65% -1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Blue Group and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NerdWallet 0 2 3 0 2.60

NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.75%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Global Blue Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

