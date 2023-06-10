The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.91.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.