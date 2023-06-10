Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.14.

PEG stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after buying an additional 221,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

