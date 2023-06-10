CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.26.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

