Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Materion Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MTRN opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. Materion has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,433,000 after acquiring an additional 55,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $213,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Further Reading

