DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.65.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.50. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,068,940 shares of company stock worth $66,292,364. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

