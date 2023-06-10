Chardan Capital Boosts Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Price Target to $11.00

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

About Coya Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COYA Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Coya Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.79% of Coya Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.