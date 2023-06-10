Chardan Capital Boosts Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Price Target to $11.00

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Coya Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61.
About Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
