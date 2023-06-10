IDT (NYSE:IDT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

IDT Trading Down 3.2 %

IDT stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $699.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. IDT has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Insider Activity

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 3.93%.

In related news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $43,778.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $43,778.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $193,422. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in IDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,236,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDT by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 649,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 233,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in IDT by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,521 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 129,726 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

