SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

SP stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after acquiring an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 13.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after buying an additional 110,376 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

