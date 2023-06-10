Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 0.3 %

PINS opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,799. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 191,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 14.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 537,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 68,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.