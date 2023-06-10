Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $154.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.65 and its 200 day moving average is $173.57. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

