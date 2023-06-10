StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NURO stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

