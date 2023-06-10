Bank of America Lowers Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $4.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Price Performance

NYSE CURV opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.16 million. Torrid had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 752.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 336,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.