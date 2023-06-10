Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCY. Raymond James cut their target price on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. Equities analysts expect that Mercury General will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -19.48%.

Institutional Trading of Mercury General

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 60.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 5,688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

