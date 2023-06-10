Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after acquiring an additional 369,517 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000,000 after purchasing an additional 447,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,812,000 after buying an additional 96,983 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

