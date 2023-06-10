Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.73.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PB stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

