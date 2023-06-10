Comparing eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -29.93% -19.86% -14.59% eBay 6.51% 35.65% 9.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zhihu and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 1 1 0 2.50 eBay 1 14 6 0 2.24

Volatility and Risk

Zhihu currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.09%. eBay has a consensus price target of $49.43, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than eBay.

Zhihu has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and eBay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $522.66 million 1.35 -$229.25 million ($0.27) -4.07 eBay $9.80 billion 2.50 -$1.27 billion $1.20 38.18

Zhihu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eBay. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eBay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eBay beats Zhihu on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About eBay

eBay, Inc. is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere. The company was founded by Pierre Morad Omidyar in September 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

