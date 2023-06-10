Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) versus Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Financial Review

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Envirotech Vehicles alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Superior Industries International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 14.71 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -4.35 Superior Industries International $1.64 billion 0.06 $36.98 million ($0.52) -7.04

Volatility & Risk

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Superior Industries International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envirotech Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Envirotech Vehicles and Superior Industries International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Superior Industries International has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 419.13%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49% Superior Industries International 1.41% -76.52% 3.14%

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Envirotech Vehicles on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

(Get Rating)

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.