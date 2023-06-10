Head to Head Analysis: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CONMED and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 3 0 2.75 Integer 0 3 2 0 2.40

CONMED presently has a consensus price target of $130.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.63%. Integer has a consensus price target of $88.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than CONMED.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

98.4% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CONMED has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -8.53% 11.38% 3.66% Integer 4.71% 9.54% 4.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Integer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.10 billion 3.69 -$80.58 million ($3.25) -40.79 Integer $1.38 billion 2.02 $66.38 million $2.03 41.23

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integer beats CONMED on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

