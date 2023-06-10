Head to Head Review: Oxus Acquisition (OXUS) and Its Competitors

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) is one of 695 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oxus Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.35% Oxus Acquisition Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Volatility & Risk

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

84.9% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A -$300,000.00 -533.50 Oxus Acquisition Competitors $1.91 billion $30.31 million 6.87

Oxus Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oxus Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxus Acquisition Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.98%. Given Oxus Acquisition’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxus Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

