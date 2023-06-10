ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $61.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 85.22%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 29.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,454,000 after purchasing an additional 487,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,589,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,330,000 after purchasing an additional 78,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

