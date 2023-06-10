Brokerages Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) PT at $237.33

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

HUBB opened at $306.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $307.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.05.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

