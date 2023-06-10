Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELROF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

