Financial Contrast: Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.23%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Novonix.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -14.06% -14.61% -11.88% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Novonix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Novonix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $48.04 million 2.32 -$7.89 million ($0.31) -16.42 Novonix $6.11 million 41.43 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Novonix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds. The company provides self-defense aerosol products under the Byran Bad Guy Repellent brand; and accessories and related safety products, which includes carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, and holster under the Byran Banshee and Byran Shield brand, as well as Byrna-branded apparel. In addition, it offers the products to consumer market through Byrna e-commerce store and Amazon storefront, and network of local, regional and national outdoor and sporting goods stores, either directly or through distributors; and professional security market through Train the Trainer program and de-escalation methods. Further, the company operates in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada. Byrna Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Novonix

(Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

