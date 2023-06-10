F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,742 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in F.N.B. by 535.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,871 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Company Profile



F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

