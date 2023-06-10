Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 2,123.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,123.33 ($26.40).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SDR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Schroders to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 510 ($6.34) to GBX 470 ($5.84) in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Schroders Stock Performance

SDR stock opened at GBX 458.90 ($5.70) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 467.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 466.49. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 348 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 509.33 ($6.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market cap of £7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,529.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Schroders

In other Schroders news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £19,844 ($24,669.32). Insiders own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

