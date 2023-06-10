Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $91.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of research firms have commented on FELE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $99.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $2,726,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,685. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,997,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 168,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

