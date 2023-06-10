Brokerages Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT at $8.00

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

CSSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,182.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. bought 1,860,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,920,505 shares of company stock worth $4,955,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $113.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 195.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

