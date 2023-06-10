Financial Analysis: Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) versus SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX)

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group 4.23% 20.08% 8.80% SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $585.06 million 2.70 $15.69 million $0.43 64.16 SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A

Enerpac Tool Group has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enerpac Tool Group and SMX (Security Matters) Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.70%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets. The Other operating segment designs and manufactures high performance synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

