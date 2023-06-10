Brokers Issue Forecasts for Doximity, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Doximity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Doximity’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of DOCS opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. Doximity has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Doximity by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Doximity by 325.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Doximity by 417.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Doximity by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

