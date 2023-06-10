William Blair Comments on Sprinklr, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprinklr in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -138.09 and a beta of 0.95. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 40,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $415,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,061,649 shares of company stock worth $13,579,398 in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

