Stitch Fix, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 8.6 %

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFIX. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

SFIX opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

