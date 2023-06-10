StockNews.com Upgrades Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Strong-Buy

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

TWIN stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $158.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.99. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,538,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 200,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,934 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.