Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

