Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.
Golar LNG Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of GLNG stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.69. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $30.66.
Institutional Trading of Golar LNG
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.