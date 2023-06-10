Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.69. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 94.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $725,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

