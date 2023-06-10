StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

