CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPSH opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.71.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%.
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
