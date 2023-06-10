CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

CPSH opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.