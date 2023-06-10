IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

IPGP stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.39. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $955,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,361,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,252,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $955,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,361,599 shares in the company, valued at $852,252,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

