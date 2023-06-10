Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,318,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,056,641.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,648,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,884,388.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 8,712,922 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.