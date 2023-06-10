Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) vs. Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Head to Head Comparison

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Ashtead Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Research Institute $5.45 billion 2.86 $635.86 million N/A N/A Ashtead Group $7.96 billion 3.74 $1.25 billion $14.15 19.22

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nomura Research Institute.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Research Institute 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ashtead Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nomura Research Institute and Ashtead Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ashtead Group has a consensus target price of $425.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.27%. Given Ashtead Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashtead Group is more favorable than Nomura Research Institute.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Nomura Research Institute shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Research Institute N/A N/A N/A Ashtead Group 16.84% 30.96% 9.93%

Dividends

Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ashtead Group pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Nomura Research Institute on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management and system consulting services for enterprise ad government. This segment also offers policy proposals, strategic consulting, business consulting to support business reforms; and system consulting for IT management. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors, as well as BPO services. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and operation solutions primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT infrastructure Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in research related to advance IT; BC/DR services, including consulting on planning, creating backup systems, and office management; and cloud integration solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 967 stores in the United States, 89 stores in Canada, and 177 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

