Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.