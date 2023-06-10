Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.