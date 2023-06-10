Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) & Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Head to Head Comparison

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vital Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25 Chesapeake Energy 0 4 9 0 2.69

Vital Energy presently has a consensus price target of $69.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.64%. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $110.54, suggesting a potential upside of 38.35%. Given Vital Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vital Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.43 $631.51 million $49.51 0.90 Chesapeake Energy $11.74 billion 0.91 $4.94 billion $47.99 1.66

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 48.36% 34.78% 12.31% Chesapeake Energy 50.00% 29.75% 16.17%

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Vital Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.