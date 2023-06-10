Head to Head Review: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) & Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 7.95% 7.73% 5.09% Rubicon Technology 26.07% 5.52% 4.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 1 3 5 0 2.44 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Silicon Laboratories and Rubicon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $176.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Rubicon Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $1.04 billion 4.65 $91.40 million $2.37 63.75 Rubicon Technology $3.59 million 0.81 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Rubicon Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

