Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $113.08 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,913,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $917,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

