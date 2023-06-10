BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Down 4.6 %

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.29. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

