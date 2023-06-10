Reviewing TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) & Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Rating) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and TG Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipella Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A TG Therapeutics 2 0 4 0 2.33

TG Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential downside of 32.02%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Lipella Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipella Pharmaceuticals $180,000.00 62.50 -$2.60 million N/A N/A TG Therapeutics $2.79 million 1,470.44 -$198.34 million ($1.23) -22.33

This table compares Lipella Pharmaceuticals and TG Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TG Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lipella Pharmaceuticals and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipella Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A TG Therapeutics -1,966.56% -213.67% -78.35%

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats Lipella Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

