Head-To-Head Analysis: Pan American Silver (PAAS) vs. Its Peers

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) is one of 630 public companies in the “Gold” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pan American Silver to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver N/A N/A N/A Pan American Silver Competitors 486.69% -17.43% -2.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver N/A N/A N/A Pan American Silver Competitors $370.39 million $10.32 million -0.24

Analyst Ratings

Pan American Silver’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pan American Silver.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pan American Silver and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A Pan American Silver Competitors 496 3215 5988 215 2.60

As a group, “Gold” companies have a potential upside of 30.12%. Given Pan American Silver’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of shares of all “Gold” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Gold” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pan American Silver peers beat Pan American Silver on 5 of the 7 factors compared.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.